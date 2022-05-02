How a Love Triangle With Kristin Cavallari Brought Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo Together

Watch : Craig Conover Relives EMBARRASSING Fan Meet & Greet

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover may have met while filming Winter House, but it wasn't until summer rolled around that their relationship started to heat up.

Summer House fans have watched Paige take her friendship with the Southern Charm star to the next level over the course of the show's sixth and latest season, which wrapped filming in September 2021 and comes to a close tonight, May 2. However, they'd probably both be willing to admit that they got off on a rocky start—something that can be attributed to, believe it or not, Craig's relationship with another reality TV star, Kristin Cavallari.

The Hills alum became friends with Craig and his Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll in 2020, and the trio has been subject to romantic speculation ever since. Kristin has always staunchly denied the rumors, but they quickly became a subject of discussion during season six of Summer House.

Now, we're breaking down all the drama ahead of the finale.