Shailene Woodley Shares Message About “Grief” After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Watch : Shailene Woodley Reveals Why She's "DONE" With Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley is expressing her grief out loud, or at least through Instagram.

On the heels of her official breakup with ex Aaron Rodgers, the Big Little Lies actress posted a quote about loss from author Martín Prechtel to her Instagram Story.

The post read, "'Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them,' says writer Martín Prechtel. 'Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses.'

The post continued, "Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the pain we already feel."

A source exclusively told E! News on April 25, "Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."