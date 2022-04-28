Shailene Woodley Shares Message About “Grief” After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Shailene Woodley, who recently split with Aaron Rodgers, shared a candid post about why grief is “the greatest praise” on her Instagram.

By Steven Vargas Apr 28, 2022 8:35 PMTags
BreakupsCouplesShailene WoodleyCelebritiesAaron Rodgers
Watch: Shailene Woodley Reveals Why She's "DONE" With Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley is expressing her grief out loud, or at least through Instagram.

On the heels of her official breakup with ex Aaron Rodgers, the Big Little Lies actress posted a quote about loss from author Martín Prechtel to her Instagram Story.

The post read, "'Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them,' says writer Martín Prechtel. 'Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses.'

The post continued, "Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the pain we already feel."

A source exclusively told E! News on April 25, "Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

photos
Shailene Woodley's Outrageous Quotes!

Though the couple first split in February, they were spotted together a week later at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. Aaron, 28, and Shailene, 30, also accompanied Aaron, 38, to his Green Bay Packers teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding.

A source close to Aaron exclusively told E! News at the time that "they are spending time together but not fully back on."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Says His Love for Blac Chyna Was "Not Real"

2
Exclusive

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Is Pregnant With First Baby

3

90 Day Fiancé’s Caroline Schwitzky Survives Alleged Attack

More recently, they were seen walking side-by-side getting off a jet in Palm Beach. A source close to Aaron exclusively told E! News on March 22, "They've been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are. They haven't had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don't stay in one place for long."

Now that the couple is officially over, at least Shailene has found some good reading material.

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Says His Love for Blac Chyna Was "Not Real"

2

Elon Musk Not Testifying in Amber Heard Case

3
Exclusive

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Is Pregnant With First Baby

4

90 Day Fiancé’s Caroline Schwitzky Survives Alleged Attack

5

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

Latest News

Wayfair's Way Day Competitor Sales: Shop These Major Savings Today

Shailene Woodley Shares Message About “Grief” After Break Up

90 Day Fiancé’s Caroline Schwitzky Survives Alleged Attack

Elisabeth Moss Really Wants to Direct an Episode of Bridgerton

Exclusive

Amanda Bynes Apologizes After Accusing Fiancé Paul Michael of Drug Use

Update!

Andrew Garfield Clarifies Comments About Taking a Break From Acting

Exclusive

Steve Harvey Shares the Dating Advice He'd Give Michael B. Jordan