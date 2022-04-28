Handmaid's Tale Star Elisabeth Moss Wants to Direct an Episode of Bridgerton

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2 Cast REVEAL Their DREAM DMs

Elisabeth Moss wants to take a trip to Regency-era London!

The Handmaid's Tale star is such a fan of Netflix's Bridgerton that she's angling for a spot in the director's chair.

"I love that show. I even was gonna call them and see if they wanted me to direct because I would love to work on that show," Elisabeth told SiriusXM's Bevy Smith on April 28. "It just was completely a guilty pleasure for me. Completely."

The Handmaid's Tale offers a pretty bleak dystopian vision, so it's natural she'd want to escape to the land of crumpets and love triangles!

While Elisabeth is known more for her acting—10 acting Emmy nominations don't lie!—she's no stranger to stepping behind the camera. She directed three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale's fourth season, and directs two episodes of her new Apple TV+ limited series The Shining Girls.

Don't mention anything about the escapades of Anthony and the Sharma sisters to Elisabeth, however, because she still hasn't seen the second season!

"I'm saving it like a little, lovely, delicious treat," she said.