Kaley Cuoco Isn't Holding Back About "Very Sad" Year After Karl Cook Split

Kaley Cuoco encountered some personal turbulence this year and she's not afraid to talk about it.
During an April 28 visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kaley's voice wobbled as she discussed her recent Glamour cover story, which in part details the physical and emotional turmoil The Flight Attendant star dealt with following her divorce from husband Karl Cook.
"I'm very open. I'm very happy and life is normally pretty good and I don't like complaining because I have so much to be grateful for," Kaley told Kelly Clarkson. "I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn't my best year. And I've been very sad."
In September, Kaley and Karl announced that they had ended their relationship after more than three years of marriage. In a joint statement to E! News, they shared, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."
Since their split, Kaley has been open about her struggles on social media. While celebrating her 36th birthday, she captioned an Instagram post in part: "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay."
"I think social media is very wonderful for so many reasons but it shows just all the good stuff," Kaley said on the show. "It makes you feel kinda crappy when you look at someone else's life and you think they have it all."
Kaley also took a moment to credit her Flight Attendant co-star and "best friend" Zosia Mamet for her incredible support while they filmed Season 2 of the popular HBO Max show together.
"She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting, we just moved in together, and I don't think I would've gotten to work somedays without her," Kaley explained. "I never thought I had to depend on anyone like that before and I really depended on her. She helped me through so much."
The actress began to get teary-eyed as she recounted how Zosia would often show up to set—even on her days off—to have lunch with her because she was having "a rough time."
"She's the best," Kaley shared. "I'm very lucky that I had her."