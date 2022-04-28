Is a Grace and Frankie Spin-Off in the Works? June Diane Raphael Says...

Watch : Jane Fonda Talks "Monster-in-Law" Back in 2005

Grace and Frankie may be ending but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Brianna.

June Diane Raphael confirmed she and co-creator Howard Morris are writing a spin-off series centered around her character, Brianna Hanson, the daughter of Jane Fonda's Grace. Describing Brianna as "unapologetically powerful," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter that the show will explore "what it means to be a middle-aged woman without children or a husband."

June Diane explained that she and Howard began discussing a potential spin-off during the height of the pandemic. "We spent months, honestly, just talking through the idea that women's currency is devalued to our culture as we get older, and a lot of times it's the opposite for men," she explained. "And we talked about what Brianna is potentially losing and gaining as she ages alone, and how a woman who is alone can create a deep fear in so many people."

And while June Diane herself is a mother, she understands "there's still a stigma around women who do not have kids and it brings up a lot for people."