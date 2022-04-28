Why Survivor's Latest Episode Is Starting Conversations About Race

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

Survivor's Tribal Council is all about strategy, but the latest episode has fans wondering if race plays a role too.

The April 27 episode saw two Black contestants sent to the jury: Rocksroy and Chanelle. Chanelle's position was already in jeopardy because of her lack of alliances, but Rocksroy initially seemed to be safe after he tried to form an alliance with Mike and Jonathan.

Nonetheless, Rocksroy was sent to the jury, much to the surprise of the other contestants. Drea was visibly upset, telling host Jeff Probst, "I was so proud because we have four Black contestants in Survivor. And then it always happens where at one point the Black contestants get booted out—Boom! Boom! Boom!—and then that's exactly what this is right now. So yeah, I'm pissed."

Probst asked her if he thought the vote was "race related," to which Drea said, "Subconsciously, a little bit."

Drea wasn't going to let another Black contestant (namely, herself) be eliminated and decided it was time to play her Idol: "It's a reset for me. This was a game changer."