What Kept Chrishell Stause From Quitting Selling Sunset Amid “Humiliating” Justin Hartley Divorce

Chrishell Stause is sold on the idea of transparency.
During a recent appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the Selling Sunset star opened up about what it was like to film the hit show amid her divorce from Justin Hartley. Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019 after two years of marriage and as fans saw firsthand, Chrishell rolled with the punches on-camera.
As for her willingness to share her story, Chrishell explained that she pivoted to focusing on her professional life while working to rebuild her personal one.
"That was obviously very humiliating and the fact that I still had to film a reality show, it was either that or quit," she said during the April 26 episode. "But all of a sudden, I just lost everything, and I didn't want to lose the one thing that I worked really hard to have, which was my job and a new career, and so I pushed through."
Her decision to push through, as the real estate agent noted, also had a greater impact that she would've imagined.
"That show coming out—people then connecting with me in the middle of a pandemic and sharing their stories with me—has completely changed my mindset of being open about things versus not," the 40-year-old explained. I think transparency is so much better than trying to pretend your life is perfect."
This isn't the first time Chrishell has discussed the aftermath of her split from the This is Us actor. In early April, Chrishell also revealed she sold her wedding ring to help pay for her dream home.
"I will say when sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you gotta add a little vodka," she said during an April 7 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation."
Simply put, Chrishell—who has since dated co-star Jason Oppenheim before their split late last year—has moved on from her ex-husband. "I am past those things," she told host Kelly Clarkson. "I am healed. There's no anger there."