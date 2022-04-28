What Kept Chrishell Stause From Quitting Selling Sunset Amid “Humiliating” Justin Hartley Divorce

Watch : Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim "Still Loves" Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is sold on the idea of transparency.



During a recent appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the Selling Sunset star opened up about what it was like to film the hit show amid her divorce from Justin Hartley. Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019 after two years of marriage and as fans saw firsthand, Chrishell rolled with the punches on-camera.



As for her willingness to share her story, Chrishell explained that she pivoted to focusing on her professional life while working to rebuild her personal one.



"That was obviously very humiliating and the fact that I still had to film a reality show, it was either that or quit," she said during the April 26 episode. "But all of a sudden, I just lost everything, and I didn't want to lose the one thing that I worked really hard to have, which was my job and a new career, and so I pushed through."