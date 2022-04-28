All the Details on E!'s 2022 Met Gala

It's time for fashion's biggest night.
The 2022 Met Gala is Monday, May 2, and as always, E! will be your go-to destination. Live From E!: Met Gala kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/PT, and you can expect to see star-studded interviews with all of fashion and entertainment's A-listers.
The action-packed program will also showcase a team of fashion-savvy folks dressed to impress as part of this year's Costume Institute Gala theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Among those set to provide their expert commentary are Emmy-nominated television host Karamo, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, pop culture panelist Camille Kostek, fashion expert Phillip Picardi and red carpet correspondent Naz Perez. Together, they'll deliver the most extensive multi-platform content on-air, on digital and across mobile and social from New York City's Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Just a few blocks away at The Mark Hotel lobby bar will be The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes, hosting Live From E! Stream: Met Gala at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT . With help from fashion expert Melissa Chataigne, Erin will provide an in-depth look at the evening's ensembles and intel from the famous hotel. To tune in, head to @enews Twitter, eonline.com, or the E! News app.
Most important, E!'s coverage won't stop once the arrivals do. Over the course of the evening, E!'s fashion experts will continue to provide audiences with updates about the Met Gala's star-studded guest list.
Every major Met Gala look will be shared and posted on E! News' Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and E! Entertainment, giving pop culture fanatics the news they really need. You can also check out Snapchat for all the biggest Live From E! interviews in a Live From E!: Met Gala highlights episode.
Met Gala coverage continues on Tuesday, May 3, with E! News' livestream Post Pop featuring E! host Francesca Amiker recapping all the must-see fashion, trending hashtags, and everything you didn't see the night before. Post Pop will air on E! News' Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.
The fun doesn't end there, though. E! News' Daily Pop will recap the most memorable fashion moments on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET/PT and Nightly Pop at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.
E! News' The Rundown Snapchat series, hosted by Erin, will also include special post-Met Gala content on Tuesday.
All of this year's must-see dazzling fashion moments, buzzworthy star interactions, and trendsetting conversations at Live From E!: Met Gala are brought to audiences everywhere by Polestar.
Live From E!: Met Gala is produced by Live Digital Entertainment with Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith as executive producers.
Check out the full schedule below for everything Met Gala!
