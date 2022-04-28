Kelly Ripa’s Birthday Tribute to BFF Anderson Cooper’s Son Wyatt Is Too Cute for Words

Watch : Anderson Cooper's Ex Benjamin Maisani Will Co-parent Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt Morgan is getting all of the birthday love. And, dare we say it's two cute?

On April 27, Kelly Ripa, 51, shared a throwback photo of herself playing with her BFF's son Wyatt when he was an infant and a more recent photo of herself with him to celebrate his big day. "Happy 2nd birthday Wyatt!" she captioned the post, tagging dads Anderson and Benjamin Maisani. "I love you soooooo much!"

Anderson, 54, also shared a sweet shout-out on his Instagram page. "Wyatt is two years old today!" he captioned a carousel of photos of the toddler. "It is hard to believe. He is sweet and funny, kind and caring. Your Papa and brother and I love you sooooo much!"

The CNN anchor also shared a family photo of himself with Wyatt, his former partner Benjamin and their second son, 2-month-old Sebastian.

In April 2020, Anderson announced on his show Anderson Cooper 360 that he and Benjamin welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.