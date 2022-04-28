James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett's Cause of Death Revealed

Days after the sports world learned about the passing of James Madison University softball player Lauren Bernett, a cause of death has been revealed.
According to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke, Va., the athlete, 20, died by suicide.
James Madison University announced Bernett's death in a letter to the JMU community from the school's president Jonathan Alger and director of athletics Jeff Bourne, who expressed how their "hearts are aching" after hearing the news. The letter, posted to the university's sports website on April 26, described the sophomore as a "high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program." It also called Bernett a "key member" of JMU's 2021 Women's College World Series team, the Dukes, as a freshman catcher.
"College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day," the letter continued. "We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly."
Alger and Bourne noted their thoughts are with Bernett's family (which includes her parents Scott and Kim, two brothers and two sisters), her coaches, teammates, friends, as well as with the rest of the department staff, student athletes and JMU community. Resources, including the numbers for the counseling center and crisis text line, were also provided.
"JMU Nation is a close community," the letter concluded, "and we grieve together."
A memorial location was set up at the entrance of the school's field, Veterans Memorial Park.
According to her sports bio, Bernett was named a JMU Athletics Director's Scholar-Athlete and member of the CAA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in the Fall of 2020 and Spring of 2021. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and was majoring in Biology with a minor in Pre-Vet.
"The JMU family is devastated to have lost one of our own," a tweet from the school's athletic department read. "All our love and support are with Lauren's family, her @JMUSoftball community and all those who knew her."
The university's softball account also tweeted, "We love you, Lauren."