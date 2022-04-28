Olivia Wilde Envelope Incident Sparks Reevaluation of CinemaCon’s “Security Procedures”

Watch : Olivia Wilde SERVED With Custody Papers While Onstage

CinemaCon organizers are now questioning their security tactics.

After a woman served Olivia Wilde custody papers in a manila envelope from her ex-fianc­é Jason Sudeikis during CinemaCon on April 27, convention organizers are now reviewing how the unidentified female got into the event and close enough to hand the documents to the Don't Worry Darling director.

Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon LLC, told E! News in a statement, "We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there. In light of this incident, we are reevaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees."

On April 27, Wilde—who shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5 with Sudeikis—took the stage at CinemaCon to speak about her upcoming thriller, Don't Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh and Wilde's boyfriend, singer Harry Styles.