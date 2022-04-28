Tom Brady Breaks Down in Tears While Sharing Hopes for His 3 "Amazing" Kids

In a new tearful interview, Tom Brady reflected on his bond with his father and discussed his own experience with being a dad to kids Jack, 14, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 28, 2022 12:43 PMTags
SportsTom BradyCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady can always count on his family to be his biggest cheerleaders.

In episode 10 of the ESPN series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up about his nearest and dearest and reflected on his relationship with his father, Tom Brady Sr.

"There's a big commitment that your parents make, and my dad made every commitment to me that was, you know, an amazing dad," he said near the beginning of the episode, which debuted April 25. "There was never a moment where he didn't have time to support what I wanted to do and try to achieve because it's a hard thing to do."

Later on in the episode, the athlete—who has two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with his wife Gisele Bündchen, and shares a son, Jack, 14, with his ex Bridget Moynahan—reflected on his own experience with fatherhood.

"I'm 44. I've got a family that I'm a dad to some amazing children," he said while tearing up. "When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me, and I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me. And I use them as my example as to how to keep a family together and to care and to support and to love."

photos
Tom Brady & His Kids' Cutest Moments

When it comes to raising his children, Brady said, "We want our kids to be happy. I want them to be respectful of people. I want them to be kind. I wanna make the world a better place." However, he also expressed his hope that his children learn from his experience.

"I think maybe what I'd wish for my children is to find something that they really love to do like I have, but I think I have taken it to an extreme too, you know?" he explained. "There are imbalances in my life. And you know, I hope they don't take things as far as I've taken them."

As he put it, "I want them to experience great success in whatever they do, but there's a torment about me that I don't wish upon them."

Instagram / Gisele Bündchen

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Is Pregnant With First Baby

2

Rob Kardashian Says His Love for Blac Chyna Was "Not Real"

3

Elon Musk Not Testifying in Amber Heard Case

In addition to talking about his family, Brady discussed his 2020 decision to leave the New England Patriots after two decades with the team and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with his first season with the Florida organization ending with a Super Bowl win.

This past February, Brady announced his retirement from football. But a month and a half later, he revealed he had changed his mind and was coming back for his 23rd season in the NFL.

"I know there's time for me to be sitting in the stands, and I know there's time for me to do other things," he said in the ESPN series, "but there's still a desire to win."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Is Pregnant With First Baby

2

Rob Kardashian Says His Love for Blac Chyna Was "Not Real"

3

Elon Musk Not Testifying in Amber Heard Case

4

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

5

Why Harry Styles Felt "So Ashamed" About His Sex Life

Latest News

Why Survivor Is Starting Conversations About Race

Why Chrishell Stause Didn't Quit Selling Sunset Amid Divorce

Exclusive

Rachel Bloom is Bringing Her Matchmaking Skills to iCarly

Bravo Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Mom Feel Like a Real Housewife

See Kelly Ripa’s Birthday Tribute to BFF Anderson Cooper’s Son Wyatt

JMU Softball Star Lauren Bernett's Cause of Death Revealed

Exclusive

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 14 Taglines Revealed