John Mulaney Reacts to Olivia Munn’s “Confusing” Photo of Him and Son Malcolm

You know what they say: Like father, like son—and in this case, that's even down to the facial expressions.
On April 27, Olivia Munn shared an adorable glimpse at quality time spent with boyfriend John Mulaney and their 5-month-old son Malcolm. With the father-son duo sporting hilariously perplexed faces (as they stared at a stuffed animal) in one photo, Olivia captioned her Instagram post, "A giraffe wearing a shirt was really confusing for these two."
However, John wanted to clarify their matching expressions as seen in the pic, commenting, "We weren't confused. We were just surprised."
Olivia's latest family photo comes just days after she shared pics from the trio's trip to Colorado. In one cute snap from their getaway, the Saturday Night Live alum was seen holding up Malcolm in the air; and in another, John and Olivia posed with pals comedian Dan Levy, Rachel Specter and their 5-month-old daughter Penny.
Olivia, 41, and John, 39—whose relationship was made public last year following the comedian's split from his wife of six years Anna Marie Tendler—welcomed their first child together on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving.
Last month, the couple celebrated Malcolm turning four months old by several photos with their newborn to Instagram.
"It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world," Olivia wrote on Instagram in late March. "He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him."
"I, on the other hand," she concluded her sweet shoutout, "Rotate the same three t-shirts and sweatshirts."