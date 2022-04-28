Rob Kardashian Says His Love for Blac Chyna Was "Not Real"

Rob Kardashian has taken the stand in Blac Chyna's ongoing defamation trial against his family.
The 35-year-old made a rare public appearance on April 27, testifying in a Los Angeles court about his past with Chyna—with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Dream—and how their relationship "was all negative."
Recalling their romance, which he said "happened very quickly" after meeting Chyna through Instagram shortly following his college graduation, Rob testified that he was at his "weakest" when they started dating.
"I was probably in the worst place in my entire life," he told the jury, explaining that he had been diagnosed with ketoacidosis and diabetes at the time. "She was catching me at my lowest."
During his emotional testimony, Rob said Chyna disrespected his family "a hundred different times," including skipping a baby shower his relatives threw for her and allegedly sending threats to his younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Even though Rob believed it "was not like me" to be negative toward his family, he said he sided with Chyna at the time because he was "just trying to support her."
When asked by Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, if he was ever in love with Chyna, Rob replied, "No." He later added, "It was not real love. Otherwise, we would've been married."
However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted that he did care for Chyna because their child "was not born out of spite."
In Chyna's multi-million dollar lawsuit against Rob and his family, she alleges that the Kardashian-Jenner clan—including Rob's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner—was responsible for the cancellation of the second season of their E! reality show, Rob & Chyna. Simultaneously, Chyna is also suing Rob for assault, battery and harassment.
Before the trial began, Chyna, who is also mom to 9-year-old son King, tweeted that she is "so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done." Her April 2 tweet continued, "At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too."
On April 22, Michael Rhodes, an attorney representing the Kardashian-Jenner family, filed a motion asking for the defamation lawsuit to be dismissed.
In court documents obtained by E! News, Rhodes argued that Chyna, born Angela White, "did not testify to specific facts or introduce supporting documentary evidence about her total income pre-and post-alleged injury" while on the stand earlier in the trial.
"Ms. White also could not identify the specific amounts she has made," he added, "for any of her three allegedly damaged income sources in a given year."
For more information about the trial, including bombshells revealed in the testimonies, click here.