Wayfair Way Day Sale 2022: Score Amazing Deals Up to 80% Off Kelly Clarkson’s Home Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you haven't already heard, the Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale is on and you can save up to 80% on thousands of must-have items for your home like beddings, mattresses, small appliances, living room furniture, area rugs, fire pits, outdoor dining sets and so much more. It's a 48-hour long sale that actually ends tonight — yes, tonight! So be sure to check out Wayfair's biggest sale of the year while you still have a chance. You won't see prices this good until next year's Wayfair Way Day sale.

One thing we love about Way Day is we get to score some really pieces from the customer-fave Kelly Clarkson Home line. Everything from Kelly's hand-curated collection is so pretty. As a whole, the collection is super cute and classy, you'll want to give your entire home a makeover with the decor and furniture from the line.

We're totally obsessed with the Lourdes Task Chair in fuchsia, which is just the thing you need to make your home office ultra-stylish. If you really want to score a good deal, you can get the just as glam Rochelle Velvet Task Chair which is on sale for just $106.

Whether you're a fan of Kelly or you just want some cute new things to add to your home, we've rounded up some of the best deals on the Kelly Clarkson Home Collection at Wayfair Way Day sale. Check those out below.