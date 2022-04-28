Wayfair Way Day Sale 2022: Score Amazing Deals Up to 80% Off Kelly Clarkson’s Home Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you haven't already heard, the Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale is on and you can save up to 80% on thousands of must-have items for your home like beddings, mattresses, small appliances, living room furniture, area rugs, fire pits, outdoor dining sets and so much more. It's a 48-hour long sale that actually ends tonight — yes, tonight! So be sure to check out Wayfair's biggest sale of the year while you still have a chance. You won't see prices this good until next year's Wayfair Way Day sale.
One thing we love about Way Day is we get to score some really pieces from the customer-fave Kelly Clarkson Home line. Everything from Kelly's hand-curated collection is so pretty. As a whole, the collection is super cute and classy, you'll want to give your entire home a makeover with the decor and furniture from the line.
We're totally obsessed with the Lourdes Task Chair in fuchsia, which is just the thing you need to make your home office ultra-stylish. If you really want to score a good deal, you can get the just as glam Rochelle Velvet Task Chair which is on sale for just $106.
Whether you're a fan of Kelly or you just want some cute new things to add to your home, we've rounded up some of the best deals on the Kelly Clarkson Home Collection at Wayfair Way Day sale. Check those out below.
Kelly Clarkson Home 12 South 8-Piece Mercury Glass Tabletop Votive Holder Set
This lovely eight piece votive set was designed to be both fashionable and functional. Each votive is compatible with a standard tea light or LED candle, and you can choose between a blue set or a plum set. It's originally $60, but it's on sale now for just $28. Such cute accent pieces for your home.
Kelly Clarkson Home Rattan Basket
Large woven baskets are decorative and functional. You can store clothes, blankets, toys or whatever you want in a really cute way. Right now, this $120 rattan basket from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection is on sale for less than $50.
Kelly Clarkson Home Counter & Bar Stool
These counter and bar stools mix French country style with an edgy industrial design. You can get this in grey or white, both of which are equally chic.
Kelly Clarkson Home Hadley Ottoman/Coffee Table Tray
The Hadley table tray can be used for holding so many things from your go-to snacks to small flower vases. It's such a beautiful piece, your guests will want to get one for themselves!
Kelly Clarkson Home Avah Bar & Counter Stool
This bar and counter stool from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection will bring a touch of French country style to your home. It's classy, cute, has over 2,800 five-star reviews and it's on sale now for over 60% off.
Kelly Clarkson Home Barksdale Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Sand
A new rug like this gem from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection can instantly make your indoor our outdoor space feel brand new. Right now, you can snag this for as low as $25.
Kelly Clarkson Home Ines Decorative Crown Figurine
This lovely decorative piece will make your space fit for royalty. Wayfair shoppers like to display this on its own or over a candle, but it's so versatile you can create something that's totally your own.
Kelly Clarkson Home Hadleigh 1 Person Metal Porch Swing
This cozy outdoor swing set may become your favorite spot to unwind this spring and summer. The set comes with the frame, chains and cushions, and you can choose to get this in teal or grey. It's originally $935, but it's on sale now for $380. If you've been eyeing one of these for a while, now's the perfect time to finally get it.
Kelly Clarkson Home Parthenon Solid Wood Cocktail Table with Storage
This farmhouse-style coffee table features a distressed finish to give the look and feel of a cool vintage storage chest.
Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair
Upgrade your home office with the beautiful Lourdes Task Chair. It comes in a variety of colors including white, yellow, navy and fuchsia. It has over 3,000 five-star reviews and shoppers say it's so comfortable. In fact, one says they can sit on this all day with no issues.
Kelly Clarkson Home Modern & Contemporary Beveled Accent Mirror
This 36-inch wall mirror from Kelly Clarkson Home would make a lovely addition to your living room. Numerous Wayfair shoppers rave over how gorgeous it looks, and right now you can score this for over 60% off!
Kelly Clarkson Home Keshawn Square Pillow Cover & Insert
Give your couch a nice pop of color with this textured throw pillow. It comes in light blue, dark blue and white.
Kelly Clarkson Delphine Wide Velvet Tufted Round Storage Ottoman
This velvet tufted ottoman was made to "add a pop of glam" to your home while giving you some storage space. It comes in gray, blue, pink and red, and it's on sale now for $180.
Kelly Clarkson Home Nesrine Handmade Braided Jute/Sisal Area Rug in Natural
According to Wayfair reviewers, this rug is not only stunning, it's also a lot softer than it looks. There are three sizes to choose from and you can score one for as low a $88 today.
Kelly Clarkson Home Annabelle Velvet Side Chair - Set of 2
This set of velvet side chairs features sophisticated diamond quilting and comes in four colors: green, blue, gray and rose. Right now, you can add these to your home for as low as $160.
Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out Kate Spade's Mother's Day sale where you can take an extra 25% off sale styles.