Here's Why Bachelor Nation Should Have Cameras Rolling at Stagecoach 2022

In recent years, Stagecoach in Indio, Calif., has become an unofficial Bachelor Nation reunion. Look back on all the contestants who had some fun while at the country music festival.

Forget about the Bachelor Mansion. Keep your eyes on Stagecoach.
 
On April 29, thousands of country music fans will head to Indio, Calif., to experience three days of non-stop music. And while attendees plan their schedules to experience Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and other artists live, they also may want to keep their eyes peeled for members of Bachelor Nation.
 
Before the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on the annual festival, Stagecoach served as an unofficial reunion for many cast members of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
 
"Bachelor Nation is a pretty tight knit crew," Robby Hayes exclusively shared with E! News. "It's pretty normal for us to meet up and make sure we cross paths when we are attending the same event and located in the same city for a weekend. If we let the atmosphere and drinks get the best of us, well, I guess we just like to let loose when the cameras aren't on! It can be a nice change of pace!"

photos
Coachella vs. Stagecoach Celebrity Fashion

Back in 2019, Blake Horstmann's trip to Stagecoach caused one of Bachelor in Paradise's most dramatic storylines—and love triangles—of the season.
 

Instagram

This year, however, he will be performing a DJ set at The HonkyTonk with Bachelor Nation guests expected to attend.
 
For others like Cassie Randolph, the festival is a drama-free zone where she can make memories with those she loves most. "My family has gone for the last five years," she told E! News at the Cupshe pop-up in March. "We stay in the RV park and just hang out all day, have a great time and it's almost better than Christmas for me."
 
Before the fun begins, keep reading to see all the memories Bachelor Nation made at Stagecoach.

Instagram
Demi Burnett

"Meet Enrey, the best friend I made at Stagecoach," the Bachelor in Paradise star joked while holding an orange balloon. "Unfortunately, he didn't survive the festival. I'm surprised I did."

Instagram
Kirpa Sudick, Tayshia Adams & Caitlin Clemmens

"We don't have to go home, we can leave the night on," Kirpa wrote on Instagram after enjoying the festival with boohoo. 

Instagram
Amanda Stanton & Andi Dorfman

In 2019, these close friends made Stagecoach weekend a trip to remember. 

Instagram
Blake Horstmann

Back in 2019, the Bachelor in Paradise star got the opportunity to meet Sam Hunt, Bret Michaels, Jessie James Decker and other artists during the weekend. 

Instagram
Caelynn Miller-Keyes

"Who's the ferris of them all," the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote from the giant ferris wheel. 

Instagram
Cassie Randolph

When kicking off her 23rd birthday in 2018, The Bachelor star headed to Indio, Calif. for the Stagecoach camping experience. 

Instagram
Robby Hayes

Hooray for the red, white and Bachelor Nation! 

Instagram
Blake Horstmann

"Let's see what this Stagecoach thing is all about," the Bachelor in Paradise alum captioned this pic in 2019 along with a series of hashtags.

Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram
Jared Haibon, Nick Viall, Ashley "I" Iaconetti & Dean Unglert

"A queen and her jesters," the Bachelor in Paradise star shared from the desert while hanging with Nick Viall, Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon. 

Instagram
Andi Dorfman, Amanda Stanton & Lauren Bushnell

"This is how we roll..." Amanda shared on Instagram while enjoying her stay at the Old Polo Estate in the Coachella Valley. 

Instagram
Becca Tilley

When you head to Stagecoach, you absolutely dress to impress! Just ask the co-host of iHeartRadio's Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast who was styled by D A N I + E M M A during her 2018 trip. 

Instagram
Kendall Long & Ashley "I" Iaconetti

"Stagecoach with this lady love @ashley_iaconetti," the Bachelor in Paradise star shared when wearing Boohoo during the 2018 festival. 

Instagram
Nick Viall & Kendall Long

"We did it for the likes," The Bachelor star wrote on Instagram while showcasing his Boohoo gear at the 2018 festival. 

Instagram
Lauren Bushnell & Erin Andrews

You just never know who you will see when you're sporting some fabulous cowboy boots! 

Becca Tilley/Instagram
Becca Tilley

"Ferris Wheel pic coming later. STAY TUNED. #stagecoach," The Bachelor star promised on Instagram while wearing Rebecca Taylor and Senso boots. 

Instagram
Dean Unglert, Kendall Long, Jared Haibon, Ashley "i" Iaconetti & Nick Viall

It's a small world after all when you're in the California dessert! 

Instagram
Chase McNary, Josh Murray, Robby Hayes & Jef Holm

"Star spangled hammered us," Robby shared on social media when attending the 2017 festival with his best bros from Bachelor Nation. 

Brandi Cyrus/Instagram
Vanessa Grimaldi & Brandi Cyrus

"Goes to @stagecoach once. #blistersallovermyfeet #imturningcountry," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram when hanging out with her girlfriends.

Lauren Bushnell/Instagram
Lauren Bushnell

"Trading in our annual stagecoach trip for a trip to the altar," The Bachelor star wrote on Instagram when explaining why she won't be making the trip to Stagecoach in 2019. Sister's wedding has to come first! 

Robby Hayes/Instagram
Robby Hayes & Jef Holm

"‘Cause I gottttt friendssss in low places' #Stagecoach Who else is here!?" Robby shared on Instagram back in 2018. 

