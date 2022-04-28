Exclusive

Inside Chelsea Handler's E! Photo Shoot

From sweet moments with Jo Koy to hilariously "demoralizing" snuggle sessions with her dog Bert, here's a behind-the-scene look at Chelsea Handler's photo shoot for E! News' digital cover.

Watch: Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy - Grammys 2022 E! Glambot

What has Chelsea Handler been up to lately? Well, this.

Back in March, when she shot her E! digital cover, the comedian was joined by the most charming entourage—comprised mainly of her boyfriend Jo Koy and her two dogs, Bert and Beatrice. And in true Handler fashion, the 47-year-old had the most hilarious observation after the photo shoot, which took place at her rental home in Beverly Hills.

Remarking on a cover she shares with her pup Bert, she quipped, "You'll notice that I'm trapping him in my arms—because that's what I have to do if I want to cuddle."

"As demoralizing as that is, I've grown used to it," she added, "and so has he."

But her man Jo was a different story. Throughout the day, the 50-year-old comic helped direct Handler from behind the camera as photographer Mike Rosenthal snapped shots. At one point, Jo jumped in to wipe the bottom of Handler's feet when she sat barefoot on a couch for a pic.

"It's pretty awesome," she said of their romance during a chat with E! News. "He's the best."

And though Handler, whose May 5 stop of her Vaccinated and Horny Tour in Los Angeles will be a part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, said she "never, ever, ever thought I would date a stand-up comedian," being in a relationship with someone who understand her unique sense of humor has been a blessing.

"It's been a great love story," she said. "I didn't really think I would get this."

Take a look at Handler's photo shoot, styled by Molly Fishkin-Levin, below.

Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival will run from April 28 to May 8 in Los Angeles.

 

