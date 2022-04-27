The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joshua Wolfe

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Vanessa Grimaldi has a bun in the oven.



On April 27, The Bachelor star announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Joshua Wolfe.



"Sorry I've been MIA," she wrote to her followers. "I've been busy creating baby Wolfe's tiny little fingers & toes."



Soon after the news was announced, Vanessa shared details about her journey to motherhood including the moment she found out she was going to be a mom.

"Josh and I were on our way back from a road trip to Florida," she exclusively shared with E! News. "We had gone to visit my grandparents. The day after we got back, I got in the car and I started to feel nauseous and a little off."

After taking a pregnancy test, Vanessa's suspicions were confirmed. "When it read ‘pregnant,' we both looked at each other and giggled uncontrollably," the Montreal resident said. "We cuddled the rest of the night in awe over this little bean growing inside me. It was the best news and the best way to start 2022!"