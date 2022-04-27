Hailey Bieber Shares She Underwent Heart Procedure After "Scary" Stroke

Watch : How Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Doing Amid Her Health Scare

Hailey Bieber is opening up about the "scariest moment" of her life.

In a YouTube video posted April 27, the model shared more details about her hospitalization last month. Hailey said that she suffered a mini stroke and that it led to the discovery of a heart condition, which has since been repaired.

In March, the model wrote on Instagram that she experienced "stroke-like symptoms" while having breakfast with husband Justin Bieber and was then treated at a hospital for a "very small blood clot to my brain."

In the new video, Hailey delved into exactly what happened that day. "I had like, a very scary incident on March 10th," she said. "Basically, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband, having a normal day, normal conversation, and we were in the middle of talking and all of a sudden, I felt this really weird sensation that kind of like, traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my fingertips, and it made my fingertips feel really numb and weird."