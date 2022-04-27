The Afterparty Is Raging on for These Three Lucky Stars in Season 2

Three stars of The Afterparty snagged an exclusive invite for season two!
Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao will return for season two of the Apple TV+ murder mystery series. They join Tiffany Haddish, whose return was announced in March.
Tiffany will reprise her role as Det. Danner, back to solve another murder, this one at a wedding, according to the streamer. Sam and Zoë will reprise their roles of Aniq and Zoe from season one, which took place at the afterparty of a high school reunion.
At the end of the first season, Aniq and Zoë hook up, so could this be their wedding? If it is, and Det. Danner is involved, it's safe to say married life isn't off to a great start!
The second season of The Afterparty welcomes in some of television's finest: The Office star Zach Woods, Weeds star Elizabeth Perkins, Hacks star Poppy Liu and PEN15's Anna Konkle.
Paul Walter Hauser, Jack Whitehall and Vivian Wu round out the stellar ensemble.
Just as in season one, each episode of the second season of The Afterparty will focus on a different character's perspective and perception of events, all using various film genres and visual styles.
The first season's ensemble cast featured Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco and Ben Schwartz.
The show's creator, Christopher Miller, has been tight-lipped about details surrounding season two, but he did let one important detail slip.
"A whole new murder. Different shenanigans. Different film styles," he said at the show's Emmy FYC event April 10. "We do have a dog in it—that's a spoiler, but there is a dog."
As long as the dog isn't the murderer, we're fully on board for season two.