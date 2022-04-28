Selena Gomez's 3 Simple Steps to Improving Mental Health Could Change Your Life

"Just by eating ice cream, you can help raise funds to address the gaps in mental health services and education," she said. "We launched the Rare Impact Fund in 2020 as part of Rare Beauty's commitment to give people access to the resources they need to support their mental health. Our mission is to increase access to mental health services in educational settings and destigmatize mental health."



As for why Selena continues to be a public advocate for mental health, her reasoning is simple. By sharing her own journey, the singer knowns she is reminding fans that they are never alone with their struggles.



"I've been able to use my platform to talk openly about my own mental health and by sharing our stories, we can all help to reduce the stigma associated with mental health," she said. "I'm so thankful for my fans who share their own stories with me, and it means so much when I hear how they've reached out to someone for support and are now prioritizing their mental health needs. Currently, seven out of 10 Gen Zers experience common symptoms of depression, which is staggering. It goes to show that now, more than ever, we need brands, celebrities, government and mental health experts addressing mental health."