Meet Lexi Underwood, Cruel Summer Season 2's New Leading Lady

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

In true Y2K fashion, Freeform said "Bye, Bye, Bye" to one cast member, and hello to another!

Cruel Summer's new leading lady has officially arrived: Lexi Underwood. The new addition will replace Eloise Payet in season two of the series. The recasting decision came after a table read earlier this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lexi previously starred as Pearl Warren in Little Fires Everywhere and currently portrays Malia Obama in Showtime's The First Lady, which premiered April 17.

But Lexi isn't the only new face gracing our small screens. In fact, it was previously reported that season two of the Freeform series will feature an all-new cast.

Season two—which does not have a premiere date yet—will be set in the Pacific Northwest and will follow "the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship...from three different timelines surrounding Y2K," according to the network.

Lexi will join previously announced cast members including Sadie Stanley and Griffin Gluck, along with Private Practice's KaDee Strickland and Paul Adelstein.