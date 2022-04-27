Why You Shouldn't Get Excited for Yellowstone Season 5 Just Yet

The Yellowstone cast hasn't saddled up for season five just yet.
Gil Birmingham, who plays Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater in the Paramount Network hit, gave a small update about production, revealing that we're still a ways away from seeing any new episodes.
"We haven't even gotten the scripts yet," Birmingham told E! News about the series, which also stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley.
Even if Birmingham did know something, he wouldn't spoil the popular Western. In fact, Andrew Garfield, who co-stars with Birmingham in FX's true-crime miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven and joined him for the E! News interview, happily fielded questions for the actor because he's "never seen Yellowstone" and therefore wasn't at risk of spoiling anything.
"I know he's about to do the next season," Garfield said, "but he's not allowed to speak. On pain of death, he will not reveal anything about the new season."
Garfield is certainly a good person to entrust with spoiler secrets, as he kept his Spider-Man: No Way Home role under wraps for so long.
What the pair were willing to discuss? Their bone-chilling new drama.
Under the Banner of Heaven follows Det. Jeb Pyre (Garfield), a Latter-day Saints "elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer," according to the network. Birmingham plays his straight-shooting partner, Det. Bill Taba.
On why it was important to do research about the Mormon faith before production, Garfield explained, "The journey is—for my character—about a man losing his faith and a man's faith starting to crumble. So it's important to have a really strong foundation of what that faith is at the beginning of the story. It's important for me to have a real genuine connection to that faith, so that I could believably, conceivably live as a Mormon man and detective from the outset."
You can find the first two episodes of FX's Under the Banner of Heaven when it premieres April 28 on Hulu.