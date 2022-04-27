Get Ready With Bel-Air Star Cassandra Freeman

We included these products chosen by Cassandra Freeman because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Do you ever wonder what a celebrity's getting routines is like in their day-to-day lives? No, not the sessions with the professional hairstylists and makeup artists, but the times when they are glamming themselves up at home. Bel-Air cast member Cassandra Freeman took us through her getting ready routine, her favorite beauty products, and she shared a glimpse at the music she listens to while she gets glammed up. The best part? A lot of the Peacock star's picks are super affordable.

Cassandra even shared the one product that she's obsessed with after her makeup artist used it on the Bel-Air set. Let's take a look at Cassandra's beauty must-haves.