Get Ready With Bel-Air Star Cassandra Freeman

Do you ever wonder what a celebrity's getting routines is like in their day-to-day lives? No, not the sessions with the professional hairstylists and makeup artists, but the times when they are glamming themselves up at home. Bel-Air cast member Cassandra Freeman took us through her getting ready routine, her favorite beauty products, and she shared a glimpse at the music she listens to while she gets glammed up. The best part? A lot of the Peacock star's picks are super affordable.
Cassandra even shared the one product that she's obsessed with after her makeup artist used it on the Bel-Air set. Let's take a look at Cassandra's beauty must-haves.
E! Settle this age-old debate. Is it better to do your hair first or your makeup first? Explain your reasoning.
CF: Makeup, of course. I'm from theatre, and your makeup goes on first, and then your hair and clothes will make more sense. I really believe this—me with a full face of makeup makes me know if a hair look really works or not!
E! If you listen to music when you get ready, what are some go-to songs that help you feel your best?
CF: Music is necessary, especially when I do my natural hair. Every day my hair has her own attitude, and my patience is not always at a high level, so fun music like "JEWELZ" from Anderson Paak or some old school Patti LaBelle like "If Only You Knew" does the trick!
E!: Are there any beauty products or application techniques that professionals have used on set that you now use when you get ready on your own?
CF: I finally add heavy press powder to my concealer under my eyes! Why has it taken me so long to bake?!
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
E!: Are there any internet-famous products that live up to the hype?
CF: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna understood the assignment! Fenty has amazing foundation that actually gets my undertone right, it is just brilliant!
Here's Cassandra's routine and some of her favorite products.
Close the Pores
"First things first, cold water. It hurts [at first] and then you don't even feel it. It closes the pores."
Moisturizer
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid Lotion
"Then, I use an age old secret for moisturizing, cocoa butter. It just does everything, I need, you know? I need an invention where I can just dip my entire body into it." Cassandra does gua sha-style motions with her hands to stimulate lymphatic drainage."
This product has 14,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Primer
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer- Illuminating
"This is a great primer. It's one of my favorites from Laura Mercier. This is the Pure Canvas Primer. It illuminates the face and gives you a little bit of sparkle. It has a really light formula and your makeup won't move."
Cassandra named this as the one product she needs to put on before she leaves the house when she's short on time. This primer has 10K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Foundation
Pacifica Alight Clean Foundation
"Pacifica ALight Foundation is 100% vegan. It's great because you can layer this on as heavy or as light as you want. I like the easy, breezy look. That 'maybe she's just effortlessly beautiful' look. The name of this color is Warm Deep, but I have two colors."
Blush
Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio
"Right now, this is one of my favorite blushes. Anastasia is so amazing. I love this line and I love this color. It's called Berry Adore. It's a blush trio. If it ain't got three, I ain't got time for it. I put this on the apples of my cheeks just to get a little lift."
"My makeup artist on the Bel-Air set, Denise Pugh Ruiz, introduced me to it and now I refuse to use another blush!"
Lipstick
NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie XXL Long-Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick
"One of my favorite lipsticks is from NYX. I love their lipsticks. It feels like a crayon. It feels like home to me. I love the application tube they have. This product goes on with a matte finish. I like a natural lift with a little pump up. This my favorite."
Concealer
Moira Mega Waterproof Concealer
"My favorite concealer to use right now is Moira Mega Concealer. It's waterproof. It's full-coverage. it feels like a crayon in my hand. I love how this feels going on. It just feels so good. I look forward to putting on my concealer."
Finishing Powder
Black Radiance True Complexion Soft Focus Finishing Powder
"This is my biggest secret. I won't leave home without it. Black Radiance. It's not expensive, but it does everything you've ever needed. It's like a diffuser basically for your face. It naturally takes away all the rough edges."
Makeup Remover
Koh Gen Do Cleansing Water
"At the end of the day, when it's time to take it all off, I use this, Cleansing Water. Every since the day I met you, I couldn't quit you. I love when companies think about how busy a woman's life is. This is so easy to use. I love that it has all sorts of herbal essences. It's so light. It really helps me take my makeup off and my face feels refreshed."
Perfume
Le Labo Eau de Parfum- Thé Noir 29
"This perfume is Le Labo. Who don't love Le Labo? People are always like 'What are you wearing?'
E!: Is there a product that you've used forever that doesn't get the hype it deserves.
CF: The Cocoa Butter from Palmers. I don't know what I'd do without it!
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25?
CF: My absolute favorite powder for my face is Black Radiance Finishing Powder! I can't tell you how brilliant and flawless it can make your face!
