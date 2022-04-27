Why Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Were "Crying Laughing" While Filming This Euphoria Scene

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow had quite literally never, ever been happier.

During the season finale of HBO's Euphoria, on-screen sisters Cassie and Lexi Howard had an intense fight. But behind the scenes, the actresses who play them were having a ball.

In fact, Sydney revealed that they were hysterically laughing before shooting that scene.

"Right before [that] scene, we watched a video of us presenting at the Creative Emmys [in 2019] where we completely froze, and it made us start crying laughing," Sydney told People. "There were tears streaming down my face."

Maude added, "I don't think I've ever laughed that hard in my life. We were trying to explain [to the audience in the scene] why we were laughing and crying, and they just didn't get it."

But apparently, breaking character isn't anything new for Maude.

"I can't keep it together sometimes," the actress continued. "Everyone's always messing with me because I'm so easy to mess with."