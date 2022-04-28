Exclusive

Rachel Bloom Brings Her Matchmaking Skills to iCarly in This Sneak Peek

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom is dishing out love advice on iCarly—and maybe finding herself a suitor in the process. Check out this exclusive clip from the April 29 episode.

Everybody's favorite crazy ex-girlfriend is doling out some relationship advice!

Rachel Bloom, former star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, plays McKenna, a self-promoting matchmaker, in the April 29 episode of iCarly streaming on Paramount+.

McKenna is hired by Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) to help her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) in the love department. Carly is concerned that their bond has gotten in the way of Spencer putting himself out there—and McKenna agrees.

"As long as you two are enmeshed, Spencer will never have a meaningful relationship with a woman," McKenna argues. "Trust me, I wrote the rules. Which you can hear on Trust Me, I Wrote The Rules, available wherever you get your podcasts."

Carly's plan takes a turn, however, when Spencer begins to fall for McKenna. But he rejects the idea that Carly has stood in the way of his romantic endeavors. 

"You may be a gorgeous, wealthy, best-selling author and TV personality with a beautiful smile and illustrious hair," he tells McKenna. "But you're wrong. Maybe I haven't had a meaningful romantic relationship, but I raised the best woman I know: my sister."

Still, Carly can't help but feel some regret.

"What about all the things you said on Brothers Day about me getting in the way of you settling down?" she asks Spencer.

Spencer blames a boozy mimosa brunch filled for his insensitive words—we've all been there!—and insists that he wouldn't have changed a thing.

"Carly, I chose to spend those years raising you," Spencer says. "I don't regret one day of it."

Paramount+'s iCarly, a reboot of the beloved original series which ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, is in the midst of its second season. It also stars Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.

Watch Rachel Bloom's matchmaking skills for yourself when she guest stars in the April 29 episode of iCarly, streaming on Paramount+.

