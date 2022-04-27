You Have to See Usher Twinning With His Look-Alike, Ja Morant’s Dad, While Sitting Courtside

Watch : Usher Reveals MISSED Romantic Opportunity

Usher and his long-lost twin have the internet saying OMG!

As the "U Got It Bad" singer, 43, attended Game 5 of the playoff series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves on April 26, he sat courtside next to Tee Morant—father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant—and fans couldn't help but notice the resemblance between the two.

Not only do the Usher and Tee look alike, but the two men also dressed similarly in matching black T-shirts, sunglasses and diamond chains.

During a timeout at the game, the jumbotron began a segment dubbed "Lookalike Cam." After comparing a fan in the stands to Jack Harlow and another to a Despicable Me minion, the camera panned over to Tee and the Confessions singer, who looked at each other with hilariously confused expressions. The duo laughed together as the fans at the FedExForum arena cheered.

Earlier this month, a photo of Ja's father at another Grizzlies home game went viral on Twitter after a social media user tweeted, "Not me thinking Ja's dad was Usher."