Try Keeping Up With All the Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala Appearances Over the Years

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumor She Was "Banned" From Met Gala

What would the Met Gala red carpet be without the Kardashians and the Jenners?

For nearly a decade, Kim Kardashian and family have been staples at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser (AKA fashion's biggest night), turning out unforgettable looks year after year.

Kim attended her first Met Gala red carpet back in 2013 in an iconic floral-print Givenchy gown while pregnant with her first child North West (the dress that sparked many memes!). Since then, the SKIMS founder has turned heads in everything from a dripping-wet latex look by Thierry Mugler to a glittering gold Versace number.

Since Kendall Jenner made her Met debut in 2014, she's become one of the world's most successful, in-demand super models, so there's no doubt she'll kill it at this year's bash.

While we wait to see what stunning ensembles Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and more wear for the 2022 theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," take a stylish trip down memory lane and relive every one of the family's iconic past appearances at the Met Gala.