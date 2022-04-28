Exclusive

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 14 Taglines Revealed

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are back with some fierce new taglines! See E! News' exclusive first look at the season 14 opening credits.

The Georgia peaches are back with some juicy new taglines!

E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 14 opening credits, complete with some fierce one-liners from the six Bravo stars.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross are definitely bringing some nerve, swagger and, of course, a little bit of humor.

Shereé, who is returning after taking off the past three seasons, references her iconic She by Shereé fashion line (which will actually get a proper fashion show this year), while Marlo triumphantly gives a nod to her first official season as a peach-holder.

Meanwhile, Kandi's is inspired by her super-successful music career and track and field star Sanya makes a mention of her gold medal-winning Olympic past. And leave it to Kenya to drop a humble brag and Drew to mention "edges" respectively.

Check out all the taglines below!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns this Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Kenya Moore

"You're always living in the moment when you are the moment."

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Kandi Burruss

"I ain't never skipped a beat or a bag."

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Marlo Hampton

"I always had the juice, but now, I got the peach!" 

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Shereé Whitfield

"Spring, summer or September, I'm the one you always remember."

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Drew Sidora

"I keep you on the edges of your seat."

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
Sanya Richards-Ross

"I may be a rookie, but this isn't my first race."

