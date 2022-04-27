Olivia Wilde Receives Mysterious Envelope During Don't Worry Darling CinemaCon Presentation

What's in the
box envelope?
That's what people are wondering after Olivia Wilde was interrupted by a mysterious delivery during a presentation for her upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling, on April 26.
As Olivia spoke, an unidentified woman stepped to the stage with an envelope labeled "personal and confidential." The seemingly unscripted incident occurred as the 38-year-old, wearing a velvet suit by Alberta Ferretti, was on stage at Las Vegas' Colosseum at Caesars Palace for CinemaCon.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia—who directed and stars in the psychological thriller—was reading from a teleprompter when a woman from the crowd walked up to her and placed a single manila envelope on the stage.
"This is for me?" she asked the woman. "Is this for me?"
After opening the envelope and scanning the top page of its contents, Olivia thanked the woman and resumed her speech, according to the outlet.
The actress did not reveal what was in the envelope, leaving many attendees scratching their heads.
"Was Olivia Wilde served with papers onstage at CinemaCon?" IGN editor Jim Vejvoda tweeted. "Some woman walked up to the stage and left an envelope for her. Olivia opened it and then never addressed it and continued on with her presentation. We were expecting a bit but she never addressed the papers."
In another tweet, Vulture reporter Chris Lee called the exchange an "abiding mystery," adding, "Seemed like she got served a lawsuit!"
Or perhaps the envelope contained a love note to Olivia? After all, the filmmaker did describe Don't Worry Darling as "a love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination" during her presentation, according to Variety. Not to mention, her boyfriend Harry Styles also stars opposite Florence Pugh in the flick.
During her presentation, Olivia told the crowd: "I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want. Not just material, tangible things… like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful."
Olivia added, "What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what's right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve you? That's the big question at the center of Don't Worry Darling."
E! News has reached out to reps for Olivia and Warner Bros. for comment.