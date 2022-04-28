Elisabeth Moss Attempts to Solve Her Own Case in This Shining Girls Sneak Peek

Watch : Shining Girls Exclusive Sneak Peek

In Shining Girls, Elisabeth Moss doesn't know what—or who—to believe.

The Emmy-winning actress stars as Kirby Mazrachi in the Apple TV+ limited series, a journalist who puts her career on hold in an attempt to solve her own traumatic assault.

With the assistance of reporter Dan Velazquez, played by Wagner Moura, Kirby begins to wonder if the murder of a girl named Julia is linked to her own case in this exclusive clip from the series' April 29 premiere.

"The detective called me in," she says. "They thought it was the same guy."

Dan, who has partnered with Kirby in an attempt to solve the crime, tries to connect the dots. "What someone did to Julia, they're trying to do to you?" he asks.

Kirby reveals that she's been doing some digging behind her partner's back. "I was cut up like Julia," Kirby tells Dan. "I saw it in your notes."