Are Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Ready for Another Baby? She Says…

Watch : Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Welcome Baby Boy

Are there more children in cards for Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross? The answer is... complicated.

When asked by E! News if they plan on expanding their family, Ashlee responded, "I think we're done" while Evan followed up saying, "We'll see."

Hmmm.

Evan admitted that he doesn't "have to do all the work" despite being ready for more children. Ashlee chimed in saying, "He is ready for more! I do love being pregnant and being a mother but, I'll let you know if I change my mind."

The couple welcomed a baby boy in January 2021, Ziggy Bly Ross. The 18-month-old is the couple's second child after their 6-year-old daughter Jagger Ross. Ashlee is also mom to Bronx Wentz, 13, who she shares with ex Pete Wentz.

Now over a year old, Ziggy is beginning to "jibber jabber and say cute things," Ashlee said. "He says Ross and Jagger."

The couple exclusively spoke E! News at Kathy Hilton's National Pet Month kick off introducing the Halo Dog Collar that they are on two completely different pages. The duo's dog is a treasured family member to the point that Ziggy calls the pooch "mama."