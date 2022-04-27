Proof Kylie Jenner May Be About to Expand Her Makeup Empire

Eye spy a possible Kylie Cosmetics expansion.
Kylie Jenner appears to be on the path to boosting her beauty empire to include a wider variety of eye makeup. On April 18, she filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the name "Kylash" to be applied to branded products such as mascara, eyelash extension fibers, eyelash tints, non-medicated eyelash serums, eye makeup remover and other related cosmetics.
Kylie already owns the rights to use the "Kylash" name for false eyelashes, which are a part of her Kylie Cosmetics brand. The company also already offers a Kyliner eyeliner pen and Kybrow kits and other eyebrow items, and used to offer Kyshadow pressed powder eye shadow palettes.
Kylie Cosmetics was initially known for its Kylie Lip Kits when it launched in 2014 under that same name. In addition to her existing eye makeup and lip products, Kylie also has her own branded skin care, baby skin care and hair care, and nail items.
Like her family members, Kylie has over the years obtained a variety of trademarks, including one for her own name, daughter Stormi Webster's name, "Stormi World," and her 2019 catchphrase "Rise and Shine" for use on clothing.
In April 2020, Forbes reported that Kylie was the youngest self-made billionaire in the world for the second year in a row, noting that Kylie Cosmetics was valued at about $1.2 billion following her $600 million sale of 51 percent of the company to beauty giant Coty Inc. the previous year.
In May 2020, after naming her the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, Forbes famously reported that it had "recalculated Kylie's net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire," saying that "the deal's fine print reveals that she has been inflating the size and success of her business. For years."
Kylie disputed this, tweeting, "What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site…All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period."
Her lawyer said in a statement at the time that the Forbes article was "filled with outright lies" and demanded a retraction from the outlet. Forbes stood behind its story, saying in a statement that its "extensively-reported investigation" was "triggered by newly-filed documents that revealed glaring discrepancies between information privately supplied to journalists and information publicly supplied to shareholders. Our reporters spotted the inaccuracies and spent months uncovering the facts."