RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Shares New Wedding Details Amid Drama With Joe and Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice is all set to say "I do."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spilled all the details about her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas in an exclusive interview on E! News' Daily Pop on April 27, including whether fans can expect a future wedding special.
"I don't know," she said about seeing her ceremony on the hit Bravo series, telling hosts Justin Sylvester and Tia Carrere, "We'll see."
Though she and Louie—who got engaged in October 2021—won't reveal how much of their special day fans will get to see, Teresa does have her mind made up about one thing: Sister-in law and RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga will not be in her bridal party.
"It is what it is," she shared. "I'm not her best friend, she's not my best friend. We're family. I love her. She's my sister-in-law, and vice versa. And I'm sure she loves me because I'm her sister-in-law. But do we hang out like best friends? No, we don't, and I'm okay with that."
While she won't budge on her decision about Melissa, there is one unexpected person fans may be surprised to know Teresa would like to have in attendance: her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.
Though he can't attend the New Jersey festivities because of his deportation back to Italy, Teresa revealed, "We're in good terms. He's happy for me, I'm happy for him."
With the guest list set, the star's wedding planning is pretty much complete except for bridesmaid dress shopping, which she will be doing this weekend with her future mother-in-law.
Before her big day, fans will get to see Teresa and the rest of the RHONJ cast hash out their drama in the three-part season 12 reunion. As teased in the explosive trailer, her brother, Joe Gorga, is seen angrily storming off the set during the reunion. But despite whatever drama comes between the siblings, Teresa said that she will "always be there for him, no matter what."
"I look at the show, and if I don't like something, I call [Joe] and I tell him. And I always tell him to do the same thing for me," she shared. "I'm like, ‘Joe, if I say anything wrong, please, tell me. Let me know because then I'll make sure I won't say it next time,' or, ‘I'll make it different.'"
Teresa's relationship with Louie is sure to be another hot conversation topic during the reunion, and she says all she is looking for from her co-stars is respect.
"This is not something [Louie] signed up for. He met Teresa Giudice and, of course, this comes along," she said. "Does he want to be on TV? No. But if he dates me, does he have to be on TV? I mean, of course, otherwise everyone's gonna be upset with me, like, ‘Why am I not bringing my boyfriend around?'"
As the last remaining original Housewife on the hit reality series, many wonder when Teresa will decide to hang up her hat.
"I think I'm gonna ride it out," she revealed. "I started it and I think I'm going to ride it out to the end, until Andy [Cohen] doesn't want me anymore."
Part one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey three-part reunion special premieres Tuesday, May 3, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Fans can catch up on past episodes now on Peacock.
