RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Shares New Wedding Details Amid Drama With Joe and Melissa Gorga

Watch : Teresa Giudice Still Not Having Melissa Gorga as a BRIDESMAID?

Teresa Giudice is all set to say "I do."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spilled all the details about her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas in an exclusive interview on E! News' Daily Pop on April 27, including whether fans can expect a future wedding special.

"I don't know," she said about seeing her ceremony on the hit Bravo series, telling hosts Justin Sylvester and Tia Carrere, "We'll see."

Though she and Louie—who got engaged in October 2021—won't reveal how much of their special day fans will get to see, Teresa does have her mind made up about one thing: Sister-in law and RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga will not be in her bridal party.

"It is what it is," she shared. "I'm not her best friend, she's not my best friend. We're family. I love her. She's my sister-in-law, and vice versa. And I'm sure she loves me because I'm her sister-in-law. But do we hang out like best friends? No, we don't, and I'm okay with that."