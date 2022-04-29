The MixtapE! Presents the 2022 Stagecoach Playlist With Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More

New Music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to a special edition of the MixtapE! featuring recent releases from some of the best artists from Stagecoach's 2022 lineup.
It's the most wonderful time of the year for country music fans.
Festival season is here and many are celebrating by attending Stagecoach 2022 in Indio, Calif., April 29-May 1. With dozens of artists performing on various stages, it's hard to choose who to see. Fortunately, the MixtapE! is here to help.
"I can't think of a better artist than Luke Combs taking the stage to close out Stagecoach," Go Country 105 DJ Tim Hurley told E! News. "He is an incredible talent and also brings that party vibe that everyone is looking for."
Other standouts for the country radio host are Lainey Wilson and Ryan Griffin, who is expected to perform "Salt, Lime & Tequila" on April 29.
"Stagecoach is unlike any festival you have ever been to," Tim said. "Prepare to make a dozen new best friends, drink too much and sing your heart out. It's a country music dream come true."
Whether you're enjoying the festival or watching it via livestream, get excited with our Stagecoach playlist below.
Carrie Underwood—"Ghost Story"
When headlining night two of Stagecoach, the American Idol winner will certainly have plenty of No. 1 hits to choose from for her set. This year, however, Carrie has showcased her incredible vocals once again on a track that is the perfect tease to her June album titled Denim & Rhinestones.
LOCASH feat. The Beach Boys—"Beach Boys"
Kick off summer early with LOCASH's hit single featuring The Beach Boys' co-founder Mike Love and longtime bandmate Bruce Johnston. "We're honored and amazed to have members of America's band, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys, on this song with us," LOCASH said. "We're so excited to share this moment with our fans and can't wait to see y'all singing every word when we come to your town!"
Thomas Rhett—"Slow Down Summer"
For thousands of music fans, April 29 will include a night under the stars with the sweet sounds of Thomas Rhett reminding us to savor every moment of the summer season with one of his biggest hits from Where We Started album. It's about to be an "unforgettable" night.
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd—"Chasing After You"
Although it has been more than a year since this country couple released their collaboration, fans still can't get enough of the heartfelt lyrics and passionate vocals. With both artists performing April 29 at the festival, music lovers are crossing fingers for a very special duet.
Hardy—"Sold Out"
This country-rock jam puts Hardy on a whole new level. After all, not every artist can infuse heavy rock beats with pure country lyrics. "Gold records on the sheetrock/Not bad for a boy from Mississippi," he sings. "Yeah, I could buy a Maybach/But I'm still in my F150/My last name is a whole lot bigger than I thought it'd be/A lot of things changed/Except one thing/Me."
Shy Carter—"Hurry"
Someone is about to turn up the heat in the desert! Prepare to experience Shy's signature country-soul swagger on a romantic track from his EP The Rest of Us. "I'm a patient man usually," he sings, "But it's something that you just do to me."
Hailey Whitters—"Everything She Ain't"
On May 1, fans will want to head over to the SiriusXM Spotlight stage to see the country singer sing her big hit about the jealousy that bubbles up when you see your crush with someone else. "This song sort of fell from the sky one day writing with Bryan Simpson and Ryan Tyndell," Hailey said. "Ryan had this cool bouncy guitar part and I shot out the line ‘I'm everything she is, and everything she ain't.' We started spitting out verses and finished it within an hour or so. I love the girl-next-door nature of it and its quirky language."
Midland feat. Jon Pardi—"Longneck Way To Go"
Described as a banjo-forward busted love song, Midland's new track is already gaining buzz after just one week. "Sometimes killin' the pain is a team sport, so when we were listening to ‘Longneck Way To Go,' we thought bringing in Jon would ramp up the drink-til-you-drop of it all," Cam Duddy shared. "He loves those drinking and heartbreak songs as much as we do."
Happy listening!