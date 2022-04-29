The MixtapE! Presents the 2022 Stagecoach Playlist With Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More

Watch : Thomas Rhett Gushes Over Daughters & Wife Lauren Akins

New Music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.



It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?



As it turns out, we do. Welcome to a special edition of the MixtapE! featuring recent releases from some of the best artists from Stagecoach's 2022 lineup.



It's the most wonderful time of the year for country music fans.



Festival season is here and many are celebrating by attending Stagecoach 2022 in Indio, Calif., April 29-May 1. With dozens of artists performing on various stages, it's hard to choose who to see. Fortunately, the MixtapE! is here to help.



"I can't think of a better artist than Luke Combs taking the stage to close out Stagecoach," Go Country 105 DJ Tim Hurley told E! News. "He is an incredible talent and also brings that party vibe that everyone is looking for."