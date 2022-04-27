How To Wear the Coastal Grandmother Trend TikTok Is Obsessed With

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Cue the song This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) and break out your cardigans. The Coastal Grandmother trend is the newest take on preppy-chic fashion, and it's here just in time for our summer beach days and chic dinner parties.

As a romantic comedy connoisseur myself, I could never quite put my finger on why any movie with Diane Keaton or Meryl Streep in a fabulous button down linen blouse was such a comfort to me until I came across Lex Nicoleta's TikToks.

Similar to influencer Tinx's Rich Mom Energy, Lex coined the term "Coastal Grandmother." The trend is anything that embodies the chic, refined, preppy beach vibes of movies like Something's Gotta Give, It's Complicated, and Under the Tuscan Sun. You don't have to be someone's grandmother to be a Coastal Grandmother. Think Diane Keaton strolling on the beach in a bucket hat and trousers or Meryl Streep gardening in a light blue button down. It's easy to aspire to such a fabulous, chic look.

Lex also sites Reese Witherspoon and Oprah as real-life Coastal Grandmothers. I also think Taylor Swift's style could fall into this category, as cardigans are a big part of this trend.

If you're imagining yourself wrapped in a cardigan, wearing a crochet bucket hat, and dramatically sipping tea or Chardonnay while looking out the window of your beach house surrounded by hydrangeas, you've come to the right place. Scroll below for 19 styles you need for a Coastal Grandmother spring and summer.