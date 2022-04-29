How Vanessa Bayer’s Love For Home Shopping Inspired Her New Show

Watch : Vanessa Bayer Was Starstruck Meeting QVC Legends

Whoever says watching too much TV is bad for you hasn't met Vanessa Bayer.

The former Saturday Night Live standout is the co-creator and star of Showtime's I Love That For You, streaming April 29 on Showtime's app.

Vanessa plays Joanna, a small town girl who dreams of the bright lights of the home shopping network (think QVC) she watched as a child. And while this may be a work of fiction, there's some truth to I Love That For You.

Vanessa, who grew up in the suburbs of Cleveland, drew inspiration from her own starry-eyed childhood.

"When I was a kid, I used to watch it all the time," Vanessa told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I used to tape it. Once in a while, with my mom's permission because I didn't have my own money, I would get to buy things. I always really loved home shopping. I loved the language. They have their own language in the way they sell things. They talk about the details and the way that they touch the products. I've always been so into that whole world."