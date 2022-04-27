Priyanka Chopra Is the True MVP as She Cheers on Nick Jonas at Softball Game

Watch : Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Baby Name REVEALED

Looks like this outing was a home run.

Priyanka Chopra proved once again she's Nick Jonas' no. 1 fan by supporting him at his softball game in Los Angeles on April 26. An observer said the actress "couldn't take her eyes off the game" and "cheered from the stands with some of her friends," giving her husband a kiss in between innings.

Sporting no. 2 on his back, Nick arrived at the game in a red and white uniform, and Priyanka showed which team she was rooting for by proudly donning a matching cap. She also wore a colorful floral shirt with a green jacket and shorts, finishing the look with a pair of sunglasses and black sandals.

According to the eyewitness, Nick's team lost the game. Although, it looks like he was burnin' up the field with his skills. "He got a single and then was thrown out with a headfirst slide at third base," the eyewitness continued, "and he played the field well."