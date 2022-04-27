Priyanka Chopra Is the True MVP as She Cheers on Nick Jonas at Softball Game

Looks like this outing was a home run.
Priyanka Chopra proved once again she's Nick Jonas' no. 1 fan by supporting him at his softball game in Los Angeles on April 26. An observer said the actress "couldn't take her eyes off the game" and "cheered from the stands with some of her friends," giving her husband a kiss in between innings.
Sporting no. 2 on his back, Nick arrived at the game in a red and white uniform, and Priyanka showed which team she was rooting for by proudly donning a matching cap. She also wore a colorful floral shirt with a green jacket and shorts, finishing the look with a pair of sunglasses and black sandals.
According to the eyewitness, Nick's team lost the game. Although, it looks like he was burnin' up the field with his skills. "He got a single and then was thrown out with a headfirst slide at third base," the eyewitness continued, "and he played the field well."
Whether on or off the field, Priyanka and Nick are each other's biggest cheerleaders. And recently, the singer and the Quantico star added to their team, announcing in January that they were "overjoyed" to have welcomed a baby via surrogate. The little one, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is the first child for the pair.
And while Nick could always turn to his brother Kevin Jonas (who has daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with Danielle Jonas) or Joe Jonas (who shares daughter Willa, 21 months, with Sophie Turner, who is expecting the couple's second child) for advice, the eldest of the JoBros recently suggested that his bandmates each have their own parenting style.
"I think everyone's going to do it their own way," Kevin told E! News in March, later adding, "We did it our way. You know, everyone has their own thing."
As for if Nick and Priyanka, who wed in 2018, would ever want to grow their family one day, she once joked to The Sunday Times that she'd like to have "a cricket team" of kids.
"I do want children, as many as I can have," she clarified in the January 2021 interview. "A cricket team? I'm not so sure."
But right now, it looks like they're having a ball at Nick's softball games.