Chrishell Stause Shades Christine Quinn for Skipping Selling Sunset Reunion

Reunions are supposed to provide answers—not more questions!
On April 24, the Selling Sunset cast—well, most of them—came together to film the show's very first reunion. Hosted by Tan France, the taping gave the cast a chance to look back on the season and put an end to some of the drama brewing in The Oppenheim Group.
But E! News has learned Christine Quinn didn't film the reunion after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.
Two days after the taping, however, photos surfaced of the Selling Sunset star filming a commercial with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. The pics grabbed Chrishell Stause's attention and caused her to question what was really going on with her co-star's health.
Naturally, Chrishell posted a Twitter meme reading, "The lie detector test determined that was a lie." E! News has reached out to Christine's rep and Netflix for comment and has not heard back.
On April 26, Christine's rep told Page Six that the How to Be a Boss Bitch author had tested positive and skipped the reunion taping "out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew."
Selling Sunset co-star Amanza Smith, who was recovering from COVID-19 at the time of the reunion taping, appeared on the special via Zoom.
During season five of the Netflix show, Christine found herself on the outs with the majority of the cast. In fact, the finale ended with a shocking allegation from Emma Hernan claiming her co-star engaged in unethical professional behavior. Before filming the reunion, Mary Fitzgerald was confident the issue would be addressed head-on at the taping.
"It's gonna be a full s--t show," Mary predicted to E! News. "I'm pretty prepared for that. I'm a little nervous but also a little excited at the same time to give some clarity. But then, also just going to get things out in the open with Christine...We can either come together and get it out there in the open where we have to answer the questions. Or maybe it'll just cause even more problems."
Regardless of what transpired, Chrishell told her Instagram followers that she's not a bully. Instead, she's been trying to stick up for herself throughout the season.
"At the end of the day," she said, "you don't always have to be nice if somebody keeps pushing you and does not respect your boundaries and that is OK."
Selling Sunset is streaming now on Netflix with the reunion show scheduled to premiere on May 6.