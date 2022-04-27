Chrishell Stause Shades Christine Quinn for Skipping Selling Sunset Reunion

Netflix

Selling Sunset co-star Amanza Smith, who was recovering from COVID-19 at the time of the reunion taping, appeared on the special via Zoom.

During season five of the Netflix show, Christine found herself on the outs with the majority of the cast. In fact, the finale ended with a shocking allegation from Emma Hernan claiming her co-star engaged in unethical professional behavior. Before filming the reunion, Mary Fitzgerald was confident the issue would be addressed head-on at the taping.

"It's gonna be a full s--t show," Mary predicted to E! News. "I'm pretty prepared for that. I'm a little nervous but also a little excited at the same time to give some clarity. But then, also just going to get things out in the open with Christine...We can either come together and get it out there in the open where we have to answer the questions. Or maybe it'll just cause even more problems."