Pete Davidson Is Getting His Own TV Show and We’re Already Hoping for a Kim Kardashian Cameo

Pete Davidson is headed to Peacock.

The streaming service announced a straight-to-series order of a new comedy series starring the Saturday Night Live cast member on April 27. Called Bupkis, the half-hour live action comedy "is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life," according to the streaming service. "The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known."

The comedian is set to not only star, but write and executive produce, too. He held the same positions on 2020's The King of Staten Island, which was also loosely based on his life.

Pete will be joined by fellow writers and executive producers Dave Sirius and Judah Miller, as well as additional EPs Andrew Singer, Erin David and Lorne Michaels.

"Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate," NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman of entertainment content Susan Rovner wrote in a press release. "We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television."