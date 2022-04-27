RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Reveals Where She Stands With Sister Kyle Richards After Season 12 Drama

Watch : RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

Sounds like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sister-on-sister drama hasn't quite cooled down yet.

RHOBH friend-of Kathy Hilton chatted about season 12—which premieres May 11—exclusively with E! News at the garden party event for her new product, the Halo Dog Collar.

So is her sister Kyle Richards still in the dog house? As seen in the season 12 trailer, there appeared to be bad blood between the pair. After Hilton, 63, supposedly said some not-so-nice things about her younger sis, 53, Lisa Rinna and Richards confronted her, with Rinna telling Hilton, "You're not gonna get away with it."

Hilton gave some insight as to where she stands with her sibling post-filming.

"You know, we're sisters and we all enjoy each other when we're together," she shared. "I don't want to give away the storyline. I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone."

As for her feelings about Rinna, Hilton said: "Yeah, we're friendly. And I should not have said anything."