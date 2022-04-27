Here's Proof Lizzo's New Romance is 100 Percent Going Strong

Watch : Lizzo Confirms Relationship With a MYSTERY MAN!

The birthday girl is feeling good as hell!



A day before turning 34 on April 27, Lizzo celebrated her birthday with a dinner at celeb hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood.



The singer wowed in a black slip dress adorned with jeweled flowers and purple feathers. She completed her look with glossy pointy-toe heels and oversized sunglasses that displayed the words "That Bitch" across the lenses.



A special occasion like this couldn't be celebrated alone. While exiting the restaurant, Lizzo was photographed walking hand in hand with her boyfriend. And although she is keeping his identity a secret, the "Truth Hurts" singer is making it clear that she isn't exactly single.



During an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show on April 18, the host asked whether she was still with the mystery man she was spotted with in February. The "Good as Hell" rapper laughed before answering, "Yeah, whatever yeah."