Here’s Proof Lizzo’s New Romance is 100 Percent Going Strong

The birthday girl is feeling good as hell!
A day before turning 34 on April 27, Lizzo celebrated her birthday with a dinner at celeb hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood.
The singer wowed in a black slip dress adorned with jeweled flowers and purple feathers. She completed her look with glossy pointy-toe heels and oversized sunglasses that displayed the words "That Bitch" across the lenses.
A special occasion like this couldn't be celebrated alone. While exiting the restaurant, Lizzo was photographed walking hand in hand with her boyfriend. And although she is keeping his identity a secret, the "Truth Hurts" singer is making it clear that she isn't exactly single.
During an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show on April 18, the host asked whether she was still with the mystery man she was spotted with in February. The "Good as Hell" rapper laughed before answering, "Yeah, whatever yeah."
When asked if it's hard to date in the public spotlight, Lizzo said her fame is "not even a factor" in her relationship.
"If you have the right person, no, not at all," she explained. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does." Lizzo's boyfriend was also on hand to support her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on April 16.
Perhaps more romance details will be revealed when the superstar's fourth studio album is released on July 15. In a previous interview with Variety, Lizzo teased that her upcoming project was inspired by romance.
"I'm always just a very personal, like I'm-talking-to-my-friend-on-the-phone-with-really-good-music-behind-me bitch," she said. "I will say this. It is a love album. I'm shocked."