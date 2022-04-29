Bow Down to Regina King’s Best Looks

Met Gala 2022 muse Regina King has long reigned over the fashion world. Check out some of the Oscar winner’s most stylish looks ever.

The red carpet is Regina King's throne.

King's talent has been evident ever since she began her acting career in 1985 on the hit series 227. By the time she won an Academy Award in 2019 for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, King's domination over the acting and fashion kingdoms was complete.

While the actress loves to sport a pair of Vans and jeans, she told Variety in 2018 that on the red carpet she tries "to wear what I feel comfortable in."

No wonder King has been tapped to reign as co-chair of the 2022 Met Gala—which takes place on Monday, May 2—alongside Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda

On a somber note, the Met Gala will mark the first public appearance King has made since her son Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide at the age of 26 in January. King and her son had often hit red carpet events together.

In honor of King's sure-to-be epic Met Gala look, take a trip back in time to see her in a red Romona Keveza gown at the 2012 NAACP Image Awards and rocking an all-white Oscar de la Renta dress to take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

To see King's best looks over the years ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, keep scrolling.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Black Out

The actress shows off her killer legs at the L.A. premiere of The Harder They Fall.

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Blue Bombshell

This star stuns in a low-cut Louis Vuitton dress for the 2021 Academy Awards.

James Anthony via Getty Images
Copper Queen

Regina King turns heads in Oscar De La Renta.

Wayman and Micah via Getty Images
Versace Vixen

The Academy Award winner posed for the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards in a sequin Versace dress. 

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix
Smiling in Pink

Regina King posed for the camera in a pink pantsuit after her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
Shining Star

Regina King steals the spotlight at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Belle of the Ball

The actress stunned in a pink Atelier Versace dress at the 2020 Oscars.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
All Black Everything

Regina King attended the 2019 American Music Awards looking gorgeous in a floor length Ashi Studio couture gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sparkling Gold

The actress looked like a golden goddess at the 2019 Governors Awards in Ralph & Russo Couture.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Lady In Blue

Regina King showed a little leg in custom Jason Wu while attending the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Glowing in Gold

Regina King slayed the Met Gala in this look designed by Oscar de la Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ready to Win

This Oscar-winning actress should be given an award for this beautiful look!

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
White-Out

Legs for days! Regina knows how to make even the simplest of dresses look sexy.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Golden Goddess

The actress shows off her amazing physique in this luxurious gold gown at the 48th NAACP Image Awards.

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Pink Perfection

Regina King was a showstopper at the 2019 BAFTAs.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

The Oscar nominee stopped for photographers at the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTAs dinner.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
All Smiles

The Golden Globe winner looked gorgeous at the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Violet Vixen

The Seven Seconds performer was a vision in purple at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Alluring Lady

At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the This Is Us director turned heads in a pink gown.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review
White Hot

All eyes were on the Finest producer at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in 2019.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Pretty in Pink

King sparkled at the 2019 Golden Globes in a custom Alberta Ferretti pink sequin dress.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Glam Gal

The Enemy of the State actress rocked the red carpet in black and white Valentino gown at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sheer Delight

The American Crime actress stopped for photographers in a beautiful Jenny Packham dress with crystal embellishments before making her way into the 2018 Governors Awards.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Radiant Smile

The Los Angeles native posed at a photo call for her movie, If Beale Street Could Talk, in New York City.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Flower Power

The Emmy winner stunned on the red carpet in Michael Kors collection gown at the 2018 New York Film Festival Premiere of If Beale Street Could Talk.  

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic
Brilliant in Blue

The University of Southern California alum made heads turn at the If Beale Street Could Talk premiere at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shining Bright

King showed off her toned arms in a strapless yellow Christian Siriano dress at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Bold in Black

The Seven Seconds star sported a black cutout dress by Christian Siriano at the 2017 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Metallic Goddess

The BET Award winner shined in a metallic Galia Lahav dress at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dazzling in Silver

The Southland actress struck a pose in Romana Keveza strapless gown at the 2017 Golden Globes.

