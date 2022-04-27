The Circle Season 4 Trailer Promises the "Spiciest" Season Yet

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The Circle is back and it's anything but square.

The Netflix reality competition series that we all know and love is returning for season four. On April 27, the streamer released the all-new trailer and we were not disappointed. Tagged as the "spiciest season yet," the Michelle Buteau–hosted series promises more catfishing, more drama, more money and more surprises than ever before.

"We're back, baby," Michelle says in the trailer. "This is the ultimate game of social media where players can choose to play themselves or catfish as someone completely new." Can they pretend to be a German heiress? Oh wait, wrong Netflix show.

"And honey, you already know there's more twists and turns than ever before," Michelle continues.

But the drama has already started. "There has been a date breach," one contestant says in the clip. With others adding, "what in the 2001 is happening," and "Y'all need to pay y'all f––king bill."